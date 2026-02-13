RT News - February 13 2026 9AM GMT

February 13, 2026

rt.com





The Ukraine Defense Contact Group pledges 35 billion dollars of weapons for Kiev. That's as some in the EU call out the hypocrisy of funding a war while supposedly looking for peace. NATO says it's not interested in what Moscow has to say. As the Munich Security Conference kicks off today, we take a look back at the Russian President's historic speech nearly 2 decades ago where he warned of the West overstepping its bounds. The preliminary results are in, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is claiming victory in the latest parliamentary elections, however, other political parties are raising concerns about the integrity of the voting process.





