RT News - February 13 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
February 13, 2026

rt.com


The Ukraine Defense Contact Group pledges 35 billion dollars of weapons for Kiev. That's as some in the EU call out the hypocrisy of funding a war while supposedly looking for peace. NATO says it's not interested in what Moscow has to say. As the Munich Security Conference kicks off today, we take a look back at the Russian President's historic speech nearly 2 decades ago where he warned of the West overstepping its bounds. The preliminary results are in, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is claiming victory in the latest parliamentary elections, however, other political parties are raising concerns about the integrity of the voting process.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
