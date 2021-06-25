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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1414 - Larry Smith - Report on the wait for execution 25+ years
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Broxton, a serial killer on parole for the attempted murder of two police officers, broke into Larry’s hotel room. Broxton pushed him into a closet and stabbed him 14 times, before taking all of Larry possessions and fleeing the scene.
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