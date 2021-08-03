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『美しき緑の星（La Belle Verte 199 仏）』1h39min 日本語字幕
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83 views • August 03, 2021
監督・主演はコリーヌ・セロー。
1996年に公開されたこのフランス映画は、
コリーヌ・セロー自身がクレイジーな映画を作りたかったということで作成された。
するとなんと予言通りにクレイジーで上映前に中止され発売も禁止されてしまった！
そんな数奇な運命をたどったこの作品。
1996年に公開されたこのフランス映画は、
コリーヌ・セロー自身がクレイジーな映画を作りたかったということで作成された。
するとなんと予言通りにクレイジーで上映前に中止され発売も禁止されてしまった！
そんな数奇な運命をたどったこの作品。
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