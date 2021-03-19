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"THE SHOT"
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513 views • March 19, 2021
In this video singer-songwriter-guitarist Jamie Murphy depicts visually and with music the painful experience that infants, toddlers, and children undergo when they are vaccinated...not just once, but repeatedly. Jamie Murphy is the composer of the lyrics and music to "The Shot" and also the author of the critically acclaimed book, "What Every Parent Should Know about Childhood Immunization."
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