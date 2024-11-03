A Major of the UAF believes that Ukraine is one step away from the introduction of labor service

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Mamaluy believes that Ukraine is one step away from the introduction of labor service.
"And then no one will have any salaries. There will be rations, money for cigarettes, gasoline on coupons. The war will last for a very long time," Mamaluy said.