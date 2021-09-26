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Col Lt AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Breaking the News Sept 24th 2021
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270 views • September 26, 2021
Col Lt AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Breaking the News Sept 24th 2021 On the Ground Of AZ State Capitol.... Long day we captured many videos, but we will post here soon....
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights.... We shall see how well this videos does then we will post more... Uploading videos is a daunting task bc sometimes they aboard and we waste to much time... then it doesn't get the views needed... thank you for those who support the USA...
Producer George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights.... We shall see how well this videos does then we will post more... Uploading videos is a daunting task bc sometimes they aboard and we waste to much time... then it doesn't get the views needed... thank you for those who support the USA...
Producer George Nemeh
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