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A Topographical Approach to Early Cancer and Connective Tissue Disease Detection
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101 views • December 06, 2021
Earlier detection of cancer and connective tissue disorders may be possible using atomic force microscopy.
Tune in to learn how it works and discover:
The advantages of atomic force microscopy over electron microscopy
How fibroblasts use collagen to travel throughout the body
How fibrosis occurs and why it matters
Atomic force microscopy is a technique that can generate high-resolution images of biological samples too small to be imaged using other techniques.
It works similar to a stylus on a record player: a tiny stylus contacts and moves up and down along the biological sample, while a computer program analyzes these movements and recreates 3D images accordingly.
In essence, it’s a process whereby the topography of almost any surface can be measured and visualized.
This technology is leading to great insights in various fields of research, and has exciting applications in the field of early cancer detection.
Press play for all the details.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in to learn how it works and discover:
The advantages of atomic force microscopy over electron microscopy
How fibroblasts use collagen to travel throughout the body
How fibrosis occurs and why it matters
Atomic force microscopy is a technique that can generate high-resolution images of biological samples too small to be imaged using other techniques.
It works similar to a stylus on a record player: a tiny stylus contacts and moves up and down along the biological sample, while a computer program analyzes these movements and recreates 3D images accordingly.
In essence, it’s a process whereby the topography of almost any surface can be measured and visualized.
This technology is leading to great insights in various fields of research, and has exciting applications in the field of early cancer detection.
Press play for all the details.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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