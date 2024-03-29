Create New Account
How to Awaken the Spiritual Warrior Within You
Guy Finley
Key Lesson: Here’s the last thing that ever occurs to us when running away from some unwanted moment: it’s impossible to outrun what we don't understand about ourselves!

Join Guy every Saturday morning at 8:00am (PT) for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk on Insight Timer.  Learn more at:  https://guyfinley.org/insighttimer

Learn more about Guy:   https://linktr.ee/guyfiney

Help us by making a one-time or recurring donation.  Learn more at:  https://www.guyfinley.org/donate




