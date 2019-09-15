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When to wear your blue blockers
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1585 views • September 15, 2019
I discuss when and why to wear your blue blockers, using my own as examples.
Subscribe to my newsletter.
http://eepurl.com/gzfg25
Buy your blue blockers.
https://www.raoptics.com?afmc=StillmanMD
Get your Iris blue light blocking software.
https://iristech.co/?ap_id=StillmanMD
Learn how to fix your light environment with my udemy course.
https://www.udemy.com/course/light-shapes-life
Subscribe to my newsletter.
http://eepurl.com/gzfg25
Buy your blue blockers.
https://www.raoptics.com?afmc=StillmanMD
Get your Iris blue light blocking software.
https://iristech.co/?ap_id=StillmanMD
Learn how to fix your light environment with my udemy course.
https://www.udemy.com/course/light-shapes-life
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