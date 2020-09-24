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The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/22/2020
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34 views • September 24, 2020
Rioters to be Charged with Felonies for Toppling Statues
The real RBG; Brooklyn Municipal Building to be renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Florida governor will charge demonstrators with felonies for toppling statues or blocking traffic; Young Woman Alone On Miami Metro Viciously Attacked As Assailant Hurls Her Into Wall, Punches Her In Head Repeatedly; When Dems don't get their way, they try to change the rules; CNN’s Don Lemon suggests to ‘blow up the entire system’; ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano calls 911 sparking massive police presence in her quiet California neighborhood claiming an armed an gunman was on her property; Mitt Romney announces his decision on supporting Trump’s Supreme Court pick this year; Foods high in ZINC ACTIVATORS – Quercetin & Epigallocatechin; CDC says avoid trick or treating this year.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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The real RBG; Brooklyn Municipal Building to be renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Florida governor will charge demonstrators with felonies for toppling statues or blocking traffic; Young Woman Alone On Miami Metro Viciously Attacked As Assailant Hurls Her Into Wall, Punches Her In Head Repeatedly; When Dems don't get their way, they try to change the rules; CNN’s Don Lemon suggests to ‘blow up the entire system’; ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano calls 911 sparking massive police presence in her quiet California neighborhood claiming an armed an gunman was on her property; Mitt Romney announces his decision on supporting Trump’s Supreme Court pick this year; Foods high in ZINC ACTIVATORS – Quercetin & Epigallocatechin; CDC says avoid trick or treating this year.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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