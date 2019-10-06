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Children Groomed On Instagram Triples
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704 views • October 06, 2019
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Children as young as five are being targeted for grooming and abuse on Instagram where the numbers have tripled in just one year according to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Children as young as five are being targeted for grooming and abuse on Instagram where the numbers have tripled in just one year according to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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