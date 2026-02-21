Assange exposed how Hollywood & deep state collude to sell war on Iran - Julian Assange, throwback 2013

THROWBACK: Assange exposed how Hollywood and deep state collude to sell war on Iran

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange revealed in 2013 how the original script for The Fifth Estate opened with a scene repeating US and Israeli claims that Iran was "six months" from building a nuclear weapon.

🗣"That's the reality,” Assange said, "Not merely a war of intelligence agencies, but a war of corrupt media, corrupt culture."