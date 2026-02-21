Assange exposed how Hollywood & deep state collude to sell war on Iran - Julian Assange, throwback 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Assange exposed how Hollywood and deep state collude to sell war on Iran
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange revealed in 2013 how the original script for The Fifth Estate opened with a scene repeating US and Israeli claims that Iran was "six months" from building a nuclear weapon.
🗣"That's the reality,” Assange said, "Not merely a war of intelligence agencies, but a war of corrupt media, corrupt culture."