Create New Account
Happening Now... Invasion On Your Border: Ben Berquam back in Lukeville, AZ
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
114 views
Published 21 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Back in Lukeville, Arizona. This is a fraction of the group that just illegally came across our border this morning. One bus and for transport vans have already left and hundreds more will be coming throughout the day in this one location!

#BidenDidThat #TrumpWasRight


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

 @BenBergquam


Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket