Happening Now... Invasion On Your Border: Ben Berquam back in Lukeville, AZ

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Back in Lukeville, Arizona. This is a fraction of the group that just illegally came across our border this morning. One bus and for transport vans have already left and hundreds more will be coming throughout the day in this one location!

#BidenDidThat #TrumpWasRight





“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

