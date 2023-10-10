Happening Now... Invasion On Your Border: Ben Berquam back in Lukeville, AZ

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Back in Lukeville, Arizona. This is a fraction of the group that just illegally came across our border this morning. One bus and for transport vans have already left and hundreds more will be coming throughout the day in this one location!
#BidenDidThat #TrumpWasRight
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV
And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.