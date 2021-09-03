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EntertheStars: Saints 'Cut off' NOT Be headed? [02.09.2021]
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81 views • September 03, 2021
+ And, Malachi the Last Prophet & TRUE Messianic MESSENGER
I found the truth out about Revelation 20:4. The devil is an agent of fear. Of course, people's worst fear is being beheaded. Why then is a different Greek word used when John was beheaded? And yet a 3rd word in other ancient Greek writings. Fact is that the word translated as "be headed" in Revelation, is the only place it appears in the entire bible. It's probably been translated incorrectly, and should actually say, CUT OFF, or separated from!
Messengers are sometimes translated as ANGELS, translated MALAK in Hebrew and ANGELOS in Greek.
Pinned by EntertheStars
EntertheStars
7 hours ago
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/strongs_4397.htm
https://biblehub.com/luke/7-27.htm
https://biblehub.com/greek/strongs_32.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malachi
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?qs_version=KJV&;quicksearch=messenger&begin=54&end=54
https://biblehub.com/2_corinthians/12-7.htm
https://biblehub.com/mark/6-16.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/20-4.htm
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus:text:1999.01.0156:book=Mark:chapter=6&;highlight=beheaded
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/morph?l=a%29pekefa%2Flisa&;la=greek&can=a%29pekefa%2Flisa0&prior=e)gw\&d=Perseus:text:1999.01.0155:book=Mark:chapter=6&i=1
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus:text:1999.01.0022:text=Library:book=2:chapter=4&;highlight=beheaded#note8
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/morph?l=e%29karato%2Fmhsen&;la=greek&can=e%29karato%2Fmhsen0&prior=e)/blepen&d=Perseus:text:1999.01.0021:text=Library:book=2:chapter=4&i=1
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus:text:1999.01.0102:card=562&;highlight=beheaded
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/moderna-says-tainted-covid-vaccines-sent-to-japan-contained-steel/ar-AANZlUc?ocid=winp1taskbar
6,359 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mmwBK1fiCs8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
I found the truth out about Revelation 20:4. The devil is an agent of fear. Of course, people's worst fear is being beheaded. Why then is a different Greek word used when John was beheaded? And yet a 3rd word in other ancient Greek writings. Fact is that the word translated as "be headed" in Revelation, is the only place it appears in the entire bible. It's probably been translated incorrectly, and should actually say, CUT OFF, or separated from!
Messengers are sometimes translated as ANGELS, translated MALAK in Hebrew and ANGELOS in Greek.
Pinned by EntertheStars
EntertheStars
7 hours ago
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/strongs_4397.htm
https://biblehub.com/luke/7-27.htm
https://biblehub.com/greek/strongs_32.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malachi
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?qs_version=KJV&;quicksearch=messenger&begin=54&end=54
https://biblehub.com/2_corinthians/12-7.htm
https://biblehub.com/mark/6-16.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/20-4.htm
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus:text:1999.01.0156:book=Mark:chapter=6&;highlight=beheaded
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/morph?l=a%29pekefa%2Flisa&;la=greek&can=a%29pekefa%2Flisa0&prior=e)gw\&d=Perseus:text:1999.01.0155:book=Mark:chapter=6&i=1
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus:text:1999.01.0022:text=Library:book=2:chapter=4&;highlight=beheaded#note8
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/morph?l=e%29karato%2Fmhsen&;la=greek&can=e%29karato%2Fmhsen0&prior=e)/blepen&d=Perseus:text:1999.01.0021:text=Library:book=2:chapter=4&i=1
http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus:text:1999.01.0102:card=562&;highlight=beheaded
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/moderna-says-tainted-covid-vaccines-sent-to-japan-contained-steel/ar-AANZlUc?ocid=winp1taskbar
6,359 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mmwBK1fiCs8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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