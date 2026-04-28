The Giant Craft They Couldn't Move — So They Built a Base Around It

It's so massive they couldn't transport it to America. So they built a structure around it — right where it sat.





Missouri Congressman Eric Burleson has confirmed what insiders have whispered for years: the United States military controls a giant unidentified craft at a secret foreign installation. American forces guard it. Engineers constructed the facility on site because the craft could not be moved.





Burleson learned the details in secure, classified briefings. And he credits President Trump — the disclosure president — with opening doors that had been sealed for decades. Trump is dismantling the information gatekeepers who have controlled what officials and the public are allowed to know.





John Michael Chambers delivers this War Report as a follow-up to Trump's promises to release the hidden files. The craft is real. The cover-up is ending. And the same deep state that hid this technology for generations is the same deep state Trump is systematically dismantling — one revelation at a time.





The storm is here. The truth is surfacing. And the giant craft they tried to bury? It's just the beginning.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.