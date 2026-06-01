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The eye
is opening
The planets
in alignment
The great prophecy
foretold
Four thousand
years ago
Written in clay
Hidden to this day
But those who see
already know
The gates
are slowly turning
The ancient codes
awake
Every soul is waiting
For the choice
that they will make
Harvesters coming
Harvesters coming
The watchers will judge
Anunnaki from above
Ascension coming
Ascension coming
The watchers will judge
Anunnaki from above
What will be the outcome
Will we pass or fail
The human race
Ascend or disgraced
Will we rise up
Our DNA opened
Or will they reap
The harvest
Like so many times
before
The gates are slowly turning
The ancient codes awake
Every soul is waiting
For the choice that they will make
Harvesters coming
Harvesters coming
Watchers will judge
Anunnaki from above
Ascension coming
Ascension coming
Watchers will judge
Anunnaki from above
Another extinction event
Wipe the slate clean
Leep the few
survivors
To start again
The planet
We thought was ours
We are their slaves
Bred to serve
The gates are slowly turning
The ancient codes awake
Every soul is waiting
For the choice that they will make
Harvesters coming
Harvesters coming
Watchers will judge
Anunnaki from above
Ascension coming
Ascension coming
Watchers will judge
Anunnaki from above