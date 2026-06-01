The eye

is opening

The planets

in alignment

The great prophecy

foretold

Four thousand

years ago



Written in clay

Hidden to this day

But those who see

already know



The gates

are slowly turning

The ancient codes

awake

Every soul is waiting

For the choice

that they will make



Harvesters coming

Harvesters coming

The watchers will judge

Anunnaki from above



Ascension coming

Ascension coming

The watchers will judge

Anunnaki from above



What will be the outcome

Will we pass or fail

The human race

Ascend or disgraced



Will we rise up

Our DNA opened

Or will they reap

The harvest

Like so many times

before



The gates are slowly turning

The ancient codes awake

Every soul is waiting

For the choice that they will make



Harvesters coming

Harvesters coming

Watchers will judge

Anunnaki from above



Ascension coming

Ascension coming

Watchers will judge

Anunnaki from above



Another extinction event

Wipe the slate clean

Leep the few

survivors

To start again



The planet

We thought was ours

We are their slaves

Bred to serve



The gates are slowly turning

The ancient codes awake

Every soul is waiting

For the choice that they will make



Harvesters coming

Harvesters coming

Watchers will judge

Anunnaki from above



Ascension coming

Ascension coming

Watchers will judge

Anunnaki from above



