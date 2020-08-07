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Senate witness blasts Democrats for denying Antifa violence
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23 views • August 07, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) led a hearing on Capitol Hill this week to examine more closely the recent activities of Antifa in major U.S. cities. One America’s Jack Posobiec spoke with one of the witnesses, who testified at the hearing and has more.
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