Servants of Christ





Oct 14, 2023





Apparitions of Our Lady of Sorrows





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...





Source: https://www.miraclehunter.com





#mothermary #peace #apparition #atheist





You will be Astonished at what He will do next after seeing Mary in an Apparition!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaO6isdfuxw