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Calif. restaurant owner speaks out on Gov. Newsom's lockdown orders
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51 views • December 06, 2020
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's lockdown orders are wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with the Founder of Slapfish Restaurant Group, Chef Andrew Gruel, on the changes he's had to make to his establishments and how this compares to his restaurants outside California.
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