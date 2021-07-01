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David Icke - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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425 views • July 01, 2021
After more than thirty years of research, countless books, interviews, and the constant mainstream media criticism, many of David Icke's predictions have come to fruition. But how do you stay steady and consistent when everyone is attacking you for your information? How do you keep pushing forward regardless of the cancel culture?
Countries are beginning to ease restrictions once again, is this it? Are we actually finished and can we return back to pre-Covid normal?
We sat down with David to get an in-depth perspective of how he kept pushing forward and what the world has in store.
Countries are beginning to ease restrictions once again, is this it? Are we actually finished and can we return back to pre-Covid normal?
We sat down with David to get an in-depth perspective of how he kept pushing forward and what the world has in store.
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