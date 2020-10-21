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Americas front line doctors advise pandemic over, how media lie and people die.
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50 views • October 21, 2020
Oct. 16-17, 2020 Washington DC Summit purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Their emphasis is on the proven success of early treatment and the need to stop the fear and go back to life.
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