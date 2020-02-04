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911 Suspects (2016)
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50 views • February 04, 2020
This is the complete series as of January 01, 2020, produced and directed by James Corbett of The Corbett Report 9/11 Suspects (Series). Includes the following content: Rudy Giuliani, Christine Todd Whitman, Philip Zelikow, Robert Baer, Gen. Ralph Eberhart & The Dancing Israelis.
If there were some crusading District Attorney who actually wanted to prosecute the crimes of 9/11, how would he begin? Where would he start to unravel a plot so immense, one involving so many layers of obfuscation and the active collusion of some of the most powerful members of the perennial ruling class of America, the deep state?
For more information on this series please visit: https://www.corbettreport.com/suspects/
Zionist is CODE for: Rothschild Masonic Network (They're EVERY RACE, EVERY GENDER and KABBALAH "Gematria" BIRTH NAME CODED). They're in EVERY "Animal Farm" ZIP CODE across the United States.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
If there were some crusading District Attorney who actually wanted to prosecute the crimes of 9/11, how would he begin? Where would he start to unravel a plot so immense, one involving so many layers of obfuscation and the active collusion of some of the most powerful members of the perennial ruling class of America, the deep state?
For more information on this series please visit: https://www.corbettreport.com/suspects/
Zionist is CODE for: Rothschild Masonic Network (They're EVERY RACE, EVERY GENDER and KABBALAH "Gematria" BIRTH NAME CODED). They're in EVERY "Animal Farm" ZIP CODE across the United States.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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