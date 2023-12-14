Pt2 Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas Thread Dec 12 2023 w/PG

Read Along https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2023/12/happy-hanukkah-and-merry-christmas.html

Jesus is the true light that came into the world and illuminates us all. He is the eternal and undying flame, which spreads its light one candle at a time. Thread 1.) Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas. Worship the Light of the world the light that never goes out and always lights our path, eyes, and minds with the Truth that only comes from The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

How does God work to the salvation of our souls? What does it mean to work out your salvation? Or Wait on God he will strengthen you? Like a slave to a Master. You wait to hear his voice. Only his voice. Or a child to hear his Mother or Father, or a spouse to hear the spouse's voice, when they have heard the voice of God our Father. Wait to feel his love for you, their love for you You relish, are warmed and comforted like sitting next to a hot fire.

Waiting to hear the love in the voices, in their words. You look forward to sharing the love God has given you with everyone around you. So they know they are loved not by you but by God.

Christian Vales for the New Hebrew Month Tevet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUn9sDyuKPU

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%