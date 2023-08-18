When Memphis Was On Top Of The World! (2019)

In 2008 LTTM was granted access to document the slow demise of the tallest building in Memphis, Tennessee, 100 North Main. The haunting images captured tell a repeating story of Memphis and another neglected and forgotten landmark disappearing due to the lack of respect for what gives the city character. Since these photo's were taken, vandals have destroyed a lot what is documented here. A sad demise for what is still the tallest building in Memphis...https://youtu.be/04s31wBAryc https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10700010/?ref_=nm_flmg_prd_1

