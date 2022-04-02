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Como Usar o MaGrav, Missangas do Alekz /// How to Use MaGrav, Alekz Beads - Part 1
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27 views • April 02, 2022
Extraído do "Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015" / Do original começa em 1min 02seg e termina em 40min 42seg - Este vídeo foi compartilhado no Ensinamento Brasileiro do dia 07 de Janeiro de 2022,
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Excerpt from Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015 / From the original video it starts at the mark of 1min 02sec and it ends at 40min 42sec - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of January 07, 2022.
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Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
----------
Excerpt from Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015 / From the original video it starts at the mark of 1min 02sec and it ends at 40min 42sec - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of January 07, 2022.
_______________
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
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