BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Como Usar o MaGrav, Missangas do Alekz /// How to Use MaGrav, Alekz Beads - Part 1
KFTV Brasil
KFTV Brasil
6 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • April 02, 2022
Extraído do "Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015" / Do original começa em 1min 02seg e termina em 40min 42seg - Este vídeo foi compartilhado no Ensinamento Brasileiro do dia 07 de Janeiro de 2022,

----------

Excerpt from Special Knowledge Seekers Energy Teaching August 11 2015 / From the original video it starts at the mark of 1min 02sec and it ends at 40min 42sec - This video was shared on the Friday Teaching of January 07, 2022.


_______________

Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!

• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/

• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil

• Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial

• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI

• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol

• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
Keywords
healthsciencefoodgardenenergytechnologytransportation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Health Ranger Store Now Publishes Product Lab Test Results For Everyone to See

Health Ranger Store Now Publishes Product Lab Test Results For Everyone to See

Mike Adams
Light-Programmable 2D Semiconductor Could Rewrite Electronics After Fabrication

Light-Programmable 2D Semiconductor Could Rewrite Electronics After Fabrication

Edison Reed
Morning coffee&#8217;s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Morning coffee’s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Willow Tohi
Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Belle Carter
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy