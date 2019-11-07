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The Latest Abomination: Youth Pole Dancing
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121 views • November 07, 2019
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The country that Ronald Reagan once called a shining city on a hill has now devolved into a bastion of moral depravity, with LQBTQ propaganda being shoved down the throats of our youths, cities voting to legalize child prostitution and children being forced by judges to change their gender against the will of their parents.
Yet another form of the sexual grooming of children is carrying on undisturbed under the guise of “education” and “art,” and it’s almost too sickening to believe: “Youth pole dancing.”
No, this isn’t satire. Parents are really marching their tweens and teens over to the local pole dance studio to learn a style of “dancing,” if you must call it that, commonly associated with strip clubs and peep shows. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The country that Ronald Reagan once called a shining city on a hill has now devolved into a bastion of moral depravity, with LQBTQ propaganda being shoved down the throats of our youths, cities voting to legalize child prostitution and children being forced by judges to change their gender against the will of their parents.
Yet another form of the sexual grooming of children is carrying on undisturbed under the guise of “education” and “art,” and it’s almost too sickening to believe: “Youth pole dancing.”
No, this isn’t satire. Parents are really marching their tweens and teens over to the local pole dance studio to learn a style of “dancing,” if you must call it that, commonly associated with strip clubs and peep shows. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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