CTP (20251115 S3E126) Federalism - The Rest Of The Story BTS/SP Video

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

CTP (S3E126) Federalism Then And Now

We trace how American federalism shifted from a light federal framework to a centralized model and why that drift matters for everyday freedom. We explain the role of the Seventeenth Amendment, court limits, and civics literacy in restoring real checks and balances.

• original meaning of federalism as limited union

• states as creators of the federal government

• Seventeenth Amendment weakening state leverage

• court doctrine on unconstitutional acts

• limited government versus centralized control

• why civics education shapes power

• media narratives about filibusters and shutdowns

• upcoming guest drops and special series

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/todays-federalism-vs-original-intent-federalists/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/usa-past-present-what-is-its-our-future/





