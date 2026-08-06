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Episode 488: THE FAUCI FIRESTORM
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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The fallout from Anthony Fauci’s Fifth Amendment testimony is exploding as the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted early this morning to hold him in contempt of Congress.


Then, Del takes on RFK Jr.’s viral CNN clash with Dana Bash and reveals the unassailable argument he says could have changed the entire debate, with a little help from AI.


Next, Jefferey Jaxen digs into newly released Fauci files exposing extraordinary private exchanges between Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci. What were they planning, and just how much access did Gates have inside the federal government?


Finally, Australia’s leading freedom advocate Topher Field joins Del in studio to reveal the unsettling psychological forces that led so many to comply during COVID—and why America's choices today will determine whether the future of the world is defined by freedom or control.


Guests: Topher Field


Airdate: August 6, 2026

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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