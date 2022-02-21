© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RAW: ALEXA LAVOIE SHOT POINT BLANK BY RIOT POLICE WHILE REPORTING LIVE IN OTTAWA (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
3049 views • February 21, 2022
RAW: ALEXA LAVOIE SHOT POINT BLANK BY RIOT POLICE WHILE REPORTING LIVE IN OTTAWA (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Sf-Otuu7vU/
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has spoken with Alexa and with legal counsel. We will sue the police on Alexa's behalf.
Alexa Lavoie, was brutally assaulted and targeted by the police while covering the peaceful protests in Ottawa. This is a disgusting abuse of power, and we plan to sue. Please donate at https://www.StandWithAlexa.com to offset the cost of her legal fees.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►EMAILS - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►SUBSCRIBE - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►SHOP - https://rebelne.ws/store
►PODCAST - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Sf-Otuu7vU/
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has spoken with Alexa and with legal counsel. We will sue the police on Alexa's behalf.
Alexa Lavoie, was brutally assaulted and targeted by the police while covering the peaceful protests in Ottawa. This is a disgusting abuse of power, and we plan to sue. Please donate at https://www.StandWithAlexa.com to offset the cost of her legal fees.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►EMAILS - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►SUBSCRIBE - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►SHOP - https://rebelne.ws/store
►PODCAST - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.