The Perfect Threat From Beyond

Henry Kissinger once said “Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful. This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being granted to them by their world government.” ~ Henry Kissinger Former US Secretary of StateAnd here America sits. Vulnerable from a pandemic subjugation that has terrorized our rights. Infiltrated by decades of Marxist indoctrination that began in America's Universities and has now permeated into America's Elementary schools. While our police are increasingly unable to respond to 911 calls as their departments are hollowed out as criminals pour over our border. The stage is set for Kissinger's United Nations troops to take center stage. But they need one event that will undeniably convince the public that their very existence is threatened.