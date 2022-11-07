X22 REPORT Ep. 2918b - Panic Everywhere, Power Belongs To The People, Are You Ready To Take Back Control

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X22 REPORT Ep. 2918b - Nov. 6, 2022
Panic Everywhere, Power Belongs To The People, Are You Ready To Take Back ControlThe [DS] is panicking, they have lost the bull horn, they do not control the narrative and the people are awake and are ready to change the direction of the country. The people are going to vote like we have never seen before. Trump lets us know that we are going to be very happy soon. Everything is about to change, the power belongs to the people.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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