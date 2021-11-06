The Statement Given by Xi Jinping to COP 26 Climate Summit Reveals Hypocrisy of CCP

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11/02/2021 Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane: The written statement given by Xi Jinping to the COP 26 Climate Summit reveals the nature and the hypocrisy of the CCP as they need a stable economy to stay in power. Xi Jinping makes reunification with Taiwan an objective of his regime because Taiwan is critical to the CCP over its semiconductor, geopolitics, democratic system and many other factors.