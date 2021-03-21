4TH OF JULY SHOW - Corruption - Trump Cabinet - Black Water Military Contractor - Chabad Russian Mafia, Chinese Syndicate - The Steven D Kelley Show, 2019

TCR#797 STEVEN D KELLEY #153 JULY-4-2019 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

This is Cynthia and here's Steven D Kelley's channel that I started for him several years ago, as his backup channel.

Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show.

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please process as a gift for friend or family or it will have to be returned. As a gift, there will be no invoice, because this isn't a business.

Or you can give a gift of support through -

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before.

After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio.

In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

Steven was also the creator and owner of one of the first and one of the largest Facebook Q-anon groups that started I think on January 2, 2018. Near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, "Q-anon". After only a short time, we discovered what "Q" really was. Steven shared truth, and his mission around the world. Later, Steven was one of the first to be removed from FB.

Steven can now be found on Telegram daily at:https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage Steven focuses mostly on sharing his mission. If you would like to know and listen to Steven's story, on an audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

- For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," send an email to; [email protected]. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]

Thank you for your interest, caring and sharing. May peace and love always be with you.