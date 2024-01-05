Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No.1 Neuroscientist: Stress Leaks Through Skin, Is Contagious & Gives You Belly Fat!- Dr. Tara Swart
channel image
What is happening
9172 Subscribers
Shop now
78 views
Published a day ago

The Diary Of A CEO 

Sep 25, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes


If you enjoy hearing about neuroscience and the power of the brain, I recommend listening to my conversation with Dr. Tali Sharot:




 • No.1 Neuroscientist: Age 30 to 50 Wil...




0:00 Dr Tara Swart - Neuroscientist on how your brain influences your health, relationships and well-being.


02:06 💼 How to improve my brain health?


13:04 🩸 How to lose stomach fat


16:03 👥 The affect stress has on women


24:00 🛌 How to improve memory


25:52 🧠 How to prevent Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s


30:28 👩‍❤️‍👨 Key things for a better relationship


38:04 🧠 How does intuition works & why you should always follow it


44:11 🧠 How did the pandemic affect our stress levels & mental health?


46:32 🌿 Why nature is really important for your health


47:13 🤝 How to find your purpose & why its vital for your mental health


01:00:01 🧠 What is neuroplasticity & why you should learn everything about it


01:07:04 🧠 How to stop my bad habits


01:10:11 🧬 How do I cope with trauma?


01:16:02 🤰 Can stress affect pregnancy?


01:23:45 🧠 How does neuroplasticity works?


01:27:12 🏋️‍♂️ How do I improve my memory?


01:30:01 🍇 What is the best diet?


01:30:55 🧠 What is the importance of neuroplasticity?


01:34:15 💬 How does what I say affect my brain?


01:39:12 👫 Qualities to look for in a partner


01:44:23 🧠 How is ADHD and autism diagnosed?


01:53:20 🗣️ How does what I say affect my behaviour?


01:58:32 🙏 How does visualisation work?




You can purchase Tara’s book, ‘The Source’, here: https://amzn.to/461TDRS




Follow Tara:


Instagram: https://bit.ly/48hJ1k2


Twitter: https://bit.ly/46gqYZI




My new book! 'The 33 Laws Of Business & Life' is out now: https://smarturl.it/DOACbook




Join this channel to get access to perks:






 / @thediaryofaceo




Follow me:


Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ


Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm


Linkedin: https://bit.ly/41Fl95Q


Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST




Sponsors:


https://www.eightsleep.com/uk/steven/


CODE: STEVEN (save $150 on the Pod Cover)


Huel: https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb

Keywords
brainstressconsciousnessgutneuroscientistcortisolbelly fatis contagiousthe diary of a ceostress leaks through skindr tara swart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket