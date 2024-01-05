No.1 Neuroscientist: Stress Leaks Through Skin, Is Contagious & Gives You Belly Fat!- Dr. Tara Swart

The Diary Of A CEO

Sep 25, 2023





0:00 Dr Tara Swart - Neuroscientist on how your brain influences your health, relationships and well-being.





02:06 💼 How to improve my brain health?





13:04 🩸 How to lose stomach fat





16:03 👥 The affect stress has on women





24:00 🛌 How to improve memory





25:52 🧠 How to prevent Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s





30:28 👩‍❤️‍👨 Key things for a better relationship





38:04 🧠 How does intuition works & why you should always follow it





44:11 🧠 How did the pandemic affect our stress levels & mental health?





46:32 🌿 Why nature is really important for your health





47:13 🤝 How to find your purpose & why its vital for your mental health





01:00:01 🧠 What is neuroplasticity & why you should learn everything about it





01:07:04 🧠 How to stop my bad habits





01:10:11 🧬 How do I cope with trauma?





01:16:02 🤰 Can stress affect pregnancy?





01:23:45 🧠 How does neuroplasticity works?





01:27:12 🏋️‍♂️ How do I improve my memory?





01:30:01 🍇 What is the best diet?





01:30:55 🧠 What is the importance of neuroplasticity?





01:34:15 💬 How does what I say affect my brain?





01:39:12 👫 Qualities to look for in a partner





01:44:23 🧠 How is ADHD and autism diagnosed?





01:53:20 🗣️ How does what I say affect my behaviour?





01:58:32 🙏 How does visualisation work?













