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Value Of A Means Of Settlement - Proverbs 18:18 (NIV)
18 Casting the lot settles disputes
and keeps strong opponents apart.
Proverbs Club Commentary
When a means to a settlement is agreed upon,
both parties are constrained to accept the result.
(No best 2 outta 3.)
https://pc1.tiny.us/eefde5fk
#casting_lots #settles #disputes #keeps #opponents #apart