"Alligators" in Action Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Crews - Destroy AFU Strongpoint and Armored Hardware.

'Alligators' in action: Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroy AFU strongpoint and armoured hardware
Army Aviation is tasked to escort convoys, to destroy hardware, to deliver personnel and military shipment.
🚁 Pilots launched missiles at the detected fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
💥 The airpower's operation has resulted in the destruction of a command post and hardware of the AFU.
