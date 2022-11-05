Create New Account
"Alligators" in Action Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Crews - Destroy AFU Strongpoint and Armored Hardware.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 days ago

'Alligators' in action: Ka-52 attack helicopter crews destroy AFU strongpoint and armoured hardware


Army Aviation is tasked to escort convoys, to destroy hardware, to deliver personnel and military shipment.


🚁 Pilots launched missiles at the detected fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).


💥 The airpower's operation has resulted in the destruction of a command post and hardware of the AFU.

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

