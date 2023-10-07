Justice - Democrat Style

PLEASE NOTE: This video clip contains ads that are imbedded in the original clip.
Watch and listen as Roman Balmakov from The Epic Times news service goes through the unbelievable 'legal' issues that the Democrats are pushing onto President Trump. It's hard to believe that this is justice, American style.
Please go to this site to get all the links that Roman mentioned in his video clip above.
Video Source:
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Closing theme music:
'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Facts Matter or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sat19:57
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.