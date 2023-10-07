Create New Account
Justice - Democrat Style
The Kokoda Kid
Published 21 hours ago

PLEASE NOTE: This video clip contains ads that are imbedded in the original clip.

Watch and listen as Roman Balmakov from The Epic Times news service goes through the unbelievable 'legal' issues that the Democrats are pushing onto President Trump. It's hard to believe that this is justice, American style.

Please go to this site to get all the links that Roman mentioned in his video clip above.

Video Source:

Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Closing theme music:

'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Facts Matter or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


corruptionpresident trumppresident donald trumpus justice systemtrump courtus justicelegal corruptioncorrupt attorney general

