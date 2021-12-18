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El Vector - Perú Ley de Leyes | Lunes 13 de Octubre, 2021 (Show de Radio en los Andes de Peru)
EL VECTOR
EL VECTOR
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1 view • December 18, 2021
NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES
Transmitidas desde Canadá hasta Apurímac, Perú a través de Radio Lunarejo 91.3 FM. Presentado por el Profesor Alberto

VISITE NUESTRO SITIO WEB DE NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES EN INGLÉS Y ESPAÑOL
https://vector-news.github.io/

VISITE NUESTRAS REDES SOCIALES
- Telegram: Vector News: The Vector ~ El Vector= https://t.me/joinchat/MU1ReI4F0IdkZGRh
- Brighteon: EL VECTOR= https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vectornews
- BitChute: EL VECTOR= https://www.bitchute.com/channel/97fUrru4oBOT/
- Gab: @ELVECTOR= https://gab.com/ELVECTOR

Temas:
La pelea sobre Cartas de exención
Revision de la estructura legal y politico de Peru
20% de policías en Tacna se rehúsan a vacunarse
Nuevos estudios sobre vacunas y otras intervenciones de COVID-19
Manifestantes en todo el mundo
Crédito social y la filosofía del elite mundial: eugenesia

Fuentes:
https://busquedas.elperuano.pe/normaslegales/decreto-supremo-que-prorroga-el-estado-de-emergencia-naciona-decreto-supremo-n-174-2021-pcm-2016190-1/

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-vaids-we-should-anticipate-seeing-this-immune-erosion-more-widely/

https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/baby-of-fully-vaccinated-mom-dies-after-being-born-bleeding-from-mouth-nose-vaers-report/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/south-korean-parents-protest-over-student-vaccine-pass-mandate_4147918.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-09-anti-vaxx-demonstrators-rally-against-vaccine-mandates.html#

https://greatgameindia.com/vaccine-passports-global-credit-system/
Keywords
politicsscienceelitesspanish
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