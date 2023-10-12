James Corbett on Israel's 9/11 and the Propaganda Machine

View all content from The Truth Expedition on Rum ble dot com. James Corbett is the curator of CorbettReport.com, which is my preferred destination for open-source intelligence news. The Corbett Report is a listener-supported, independent news source. https://www.corbettreport.com/ is, in my opinion, the most valuable, thorough, and relevant news source in the world. During this Expedition, we talk about the recent attack on Israel and the potential for further fallout, the value, if any, in voting, 9/11, and much more. Go to https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1839-a-million-people-need-to-share-this-video-on-chd-tv/ to watch a very important show discussing the corruption at the WHO and what it all means to you and me the citizens of the world.
