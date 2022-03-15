Statement by Russian Defense Ministry About Explosion in Donetsk - & Bio-Weapons Labs - 031422

From MoD Russia.

Statement by Russian Defence Ministry



▪️ On March 14, at about 11.30 a.m. Moscow time, Tochka-U tactical missile was fired at a residential block of Donetsk city from the territory controlled by the Kiev nationalist regime.



▪️ The shelling of the city was carried out from the north-western direction, from the area of Krasnoarmeysk settlement, which is controlled by Ukrainian nationalist units.



▪️ As a result of the explosion of a cluster warhead in the center of Donetsk, 20 civilians were killed. Another 28 people, including children, were seriously injured and taken to medical institutions.



▪️ The use of such weapons on a town with no armed forces firing positions, i.e. deliberately targeting civilians, is a war crime.



▪️ The armament of Tochka-U missile' warhead with cluster ammunition proves that the purpose of the nationalists' strike on the city was to kill as many civilians as possible.



❗️I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the decision to use this type of missile weapons is made, at least, by the command of the Ukrainian grouping of troops, after approval by the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kiev.



▪️ All this once again confirms the Nazi and anti-human nature of the ruling regime in Ukraine today.