THE CAT-SAMURAI HAD ENOUGH OF THE RAT-KUZA.

Trying myself at some animation again.
Its not much, still took me hours to make though. Lol.
Everything in this is original, except for the Hokuto no Ken (fist of the north star sample) I just couldnt resist to put that in there for the lulz.
I will have to do this kinda thing more, in order to get better.
Only doing things is the true way to learn after all.
And if the whole of the entertainement industry just produces subversive and woke garbage, then we (or atleast I) will just have to make our own stuff.
Btw. Ideas are one thing, actually realizing them a different beast. So I will have to keep those rather limited in scope until I can even think of making something bigger, like telling a story.
Next thing I will try if I find the time will probably be a walking cycle/animation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.