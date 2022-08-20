InfoWars - Jay Dyer - Top Books Where the Elite Tell All - 8-19-2022

Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the top books where the elite told all:

Plato’s Republic

H.G. Wells - The New World Order, The Open Conspiracy

Julian Huxley - Unesco

Bill Joy - Why the Future Doesn't Need Us

Klaus Schwab - Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

https://banned.video/watch?id=630012debe668a0f7d0e70b0

