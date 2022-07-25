Robert Lawson | COVID-19 Inflicts Bloodbath on Economic Freedom

Robert Lawson, a clinical professor of economics at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and co-author of the Economic Freedom of the World index report, explains that the hit to average global freedom will be worse than in the 2008 financial crisis.





Jamie Keech, executive chairman of Vida Carbon, discusses the new paradigm of carbon credits in the voluntary market in our weekly Inventa Capital update.





Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/covid-19-inflicts-bloodbath-on-economic-freedom/