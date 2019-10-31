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Rev. Dr. Phillip Valentine - Vaccines Are Dangerous
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44 views • October 31, 2019
Dr. Phillip Valentine discusses the legal and immoral vaccine - medical business. Excellent must watch...
Harlem Vaccine Forum - Children’s Health Defense - Oct 19, 2019
Full forum here https://youtu.be/w1xIXdkz4yM
Harlem Vaccine Forum - Children’s Health Defense - Oct 19, 2019
Full forum here https://youtu.be/w1xIXdkz4yM
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