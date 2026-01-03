mRNA 'vaccines' cause severe brain damage, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Multiple studies now indicating severe behavioral changes in those who received mRNA shots [Covid vaccine] ."
"We do know it goes to the brain, causes brain damage and neuropsychiatric conditions."
"That was found now in a study by Dr. James Thorpe and colleagues."
"They... identified 86 neuropsychiatric safety signals for these COVID shots, including
homicide [murder], homicidal tendencies, psychosis [a break from reality], schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, cognitive impairment, and violent behavior."
"This also corroborates multiple other studies."
"One [study] out of Korea that found increased Alzheimer's risks,
increased cognitive impairment risks."
"Another study, I believe also out of Korea, found massive increased risk of depression, sleep disorders and anxiety from these injections."
On Dec 26, 2025 Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this tweet:
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2004584749990297917
"mRNA "vaccines" cause SEVERE brain damage & DEVASTATE mental health. "
"They increase your risk of:
Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)
Depression (+68.3%)
Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)
Sleep disorders (+93.4%)
Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)
Ischemic stroke (+44%)
Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)
Transient ischemic attack (+67%)
Myelitis (+165%)
Myasthenia gravis (+71%)
-------
CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached (PRR ≥ 2 compared to flu shot) for 146 brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric disorders, some of which include:
Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) — 847× more likely
Brain clots – 3,000× more likely
Dementia – 140× more likely
Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely
Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely
Psychosis – 440× more likely
Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely
Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely
Schizophrenia – 315× more likely
Depression – 530× more likely
Brain abscess — 120× more likely
Violent behavior – 80× more likely
Cognitive decline – 115× more likely
Delusions – 50× more likely
The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.
Mirrored - Fat News
---------------
