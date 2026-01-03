BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

mRNA 'vaccines' cause severe brain damage, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
405 views • 2 days ago

"Multiple studies now indicating severe behavioral changes in those who received mRNA shots [Covid vaccine] ."

"We do know it goes to the brain, causes brain damage and neuropsychiatric conditions."

"That was found now in a study by Dr. James Thorpe and colleagues."

"They... identified 86 neuropsychiatric safety signals for these COVID shots, including

homicide [murder], homicidal tendencies, psychosis [a break from reality], schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, cognitive impairment, and violent behavior."

"This also corroborates multiple other studies."

"One [study] out of Korea that found increased Alzheimer's risks,

increased cognitive impairment risks."

"Another study, I believe also out of Korea, found massive increased risk of depression, sleep disorders and anxiety from these injections."


On Dec 26, 2025 Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this tweet:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2004584749990297917


"mRNA "vaccines" cause SEVERE brain damage & DEVASTATE mental health. "

"They increase your risk of:

Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

Depression (+68.3%)

Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

Ischemic stroke (+44%)

Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)

Transient ischemic attack (+67%)

Myelitis (+165%)

Myasthenia gravis (+71%)

-------

CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached (PRR ≥ 2 compared to flu shot) for 146 brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric disorders, some of which include:

Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) — 847× more likely

Brain clots – 3,000× more likely

Dementia – 140× more likely

Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely

Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely

Psychosis – 440× more likely

Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely

Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely

Schizophrenia – 315× more likely

Depression – 530× more likely

Brain abscess — 120× more likely

Violent behavior – 80× more likely

Cognitive decline – 115× more likely

Delusions – 50× more likely

The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.

Mirrored - Fat News

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
mrna vaccinesnicolas hulscher mphsevere brain damage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study champions kiwifruit as superior, natural relief for chronic constipation

New study champions kiwifruit as superior, natural relief for chronic constipation

Ava Grace
A botanical boost: New serum harnesses tropical plant to accelerate hair growth

A botanical boost: New serum harnesses tropical plant to accelerate hair growth

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: The real science behind vaccines and how to overcome vaccine-related injuries

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: The real science behind vaccines and how to overcome vaccine-related injuries

Jacob Thomas
Released journals show transgender Covenant shooter spared Black school, targeted White Christians

Released journals show transgender Covenant shooter spared Black school, targeted White Christians

Cassie B.
Systematic review reveals ginger fights obesity by rebalancing gut bacteria, reducing inflammation

Systematic review reveals ginger fights obesity by rebalancing gut bacteria, reducing inflammation

Cassie B.
U.S. measles cases top 2,000 in 2025, highest total in more than three decades

U.S. measles cases top 2,000 in 2025, highest total in more than three decades

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy