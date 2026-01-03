mRNA 'vaccines' cause severe brain damage, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

"Multiple studies now indicating severe behavioral changes in those who received mRNA shots [Covid vaccine] ."

"We do know it goes to the brain, causes brain damage and neuropsychiatric conditions."

"That was found now in a study by Dr. James Thorpe and colleagues."

"They... identified 86 neuropsychiatric safety signals for these COVID shots, including

homicide [murder], homicidal tendencies, psychosis [a break from reality], schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, cognitive impairment, and violent behavior."

"This also corroborates multiple other studies."

"One [study] out of Korea that found increased Alzheimer's risks,

increased cognitive impairment risks."

"Another study, I believe also out of Korea, found massive increased risk of depression, sleep disorders and anxiety from these injections."





On Dec 26, 2025 Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this tweet:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2004584749990297917





"mRNA "vaccines" cause SEVERE brain damage & DEVASTATE mental health. "

"They increase your risk of:

Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

Depression (+68.3%)

Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

Ischemic stroke (+44%)

Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)

Transient ischemic attack (+67%)

Myelitis (+165%)

Myasthenia gravis (+71%)

-------

CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached (PRR ≥ 2 compared to flu shot) for 146 brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric disorders, some of which include:

Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) — 847× more likely

Brain clots – 3,000× more likely

Dementia – 140× more likely

Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely

Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely

Psychosis – 440× more likely

Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely

Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely

Schizophrenia – 315× more likely

Depression – 530× more likely

Brain abscess — 120× more likely

Violent behavior – 80× more likely

Cognitive decline – 115× more likely

Delusions – 50× more likely

The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.

Mirrored - Fat News

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!