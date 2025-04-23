4/23/25 TRUMP: IMF/WB/WEF DeFunding/Bessent, Jesuits Targeted, Pope Funeral

4/23/25: TRUMP unleashes Bessent to take down the WEF/IMF/WB Agenda 2030 Grift & Totalitarian control, Regime changes, Anti-America assaults on all fronts! Klaus Schwab fall guy after 50 years of Cartel Babylon infiltration and pay for play with US TP $! Jesuit/CIA transnational child/human trafficking/slavery operation about to be exposed: Dead Black Pope funeral= the signing of deals to end Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Sec Treasury, Bessent: IMF must be revamped:

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2025/04/23/treasury_secretary_bessent_accusaes_imf_and_world_bank_of_mission_creep.html





Rob Storch, Pentagon IG fired by Trump, laundered USAID TP "Relief" $, Signed illegal Treaty, putting himself in charge of the money:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/pentagon-ig-storch-fired-for-laundering-ukraine-relief-aid-nabu-usaid-oversight-fbi-crowdstrike-spying-americans-citizens-kyiv-kviv-nabu-doj-fbi-embassy-ig-inspector-general-dod-dodig-pentagon-eo





White House Declaration on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, April 2025:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/national-child-abuse-prevention-month-2025/





IMF funded WEF/UN Agenda 2030 SDG Projects worldwide:

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/index.php?page=view&type=30022&nr=228&menu=3170





Leo Zagami

https://leozagami.com/2025/04/21/cardinal-peter-turckson-or-cardinal-wilton-daniel-gregory-why-the-next-pope-will-be-black-and-woke/





EPA/Zeldin: to Ban Animal Testing at EPA!

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/10/epa-chief-lee-zeldin-eyes-ban-animal-testing/





David Martin on the WHO and the Medical Criminal Cartel:

https://x.com/6MarcianoBLVCK9/status/1904280357668790367





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!