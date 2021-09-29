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Self-Control For Your Progeny - Proverbs 29:17 (NIV)
17 Discipline your children, and they will give you peace;
they will bring you the delights you desire.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Instill self-control in your kids
and you will be rewarded with a pleasing home.
https://pc1.tiny.us/7nvx8rbe
#discipline #children #peace #delights #desire