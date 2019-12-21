WOW! Trump Receives Rousing Welcome at 120th Army vs. Navy Game

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100% Fed Up reports, President Trump was greeted at his third Army-Navy football game with cheers and applause from the crowd. He stood with representatives from Army and Navy during the national anthem then stood on the sidelines to watch the teams run out onto the field.