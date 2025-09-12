THE LEGACY OF CHARLIE KIRK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What should have been a landmark week for medical freedom was instead cast in sorrow with the shocking assassination of free speech champion and Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk. Del reflects on his friendship with Charlie—an ally who was instrumental in connecting RFK Jr. and President Trump in the spirit of unity and freedom. We also revisit a powerful moment from “The Charlie Kirk Show,” showcasing Charlie’s unwavering belief in honest debate, open dialogue, and the courage to build bridges across divides.