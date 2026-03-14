03/14/2026-Bolshevism And Zionism-The Anvil And Hammer Working To End Western Civilization

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Harrison Smith from friday, tune in about 1 hr 12 min into the show for sure-https://banned.video/watch?id=69b4a461d6a138b64f3c6ed2 Owen Shroyer from friday-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOCeLsH-r28 the joofatigue is real-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=147Edxj5Cwc Professor jiang predicted trump would go to war with iran, predicts the US will LOSE the war with Iran...great move trump-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ql24Z8SIeE https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/foreign-freighters-in-international 6 ships hit in 14 hrs, not good-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCys7kpVMqk https://maddmedic.wordpress.com/2026/03/13/virginia-prosecutor-blames-guns-not-terrorist-for-attack-at-old-dominion-university/ MAGA dibersitied itself into a thousand pieces-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-13-at-7.57.45-PM.png https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/image0000007-768x1134.jpg https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/03/oh-sht-yookay-makes-things-worse-in-russia/ jewdeo hatred of european women-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116225279515284326 dan bilzerian et al discuss the damage the jooz are doing to our world-https://www.brighteon.com/2bb62d7c-99d6-4ff6-a3f3-b390cda13eea